Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo/COURTESY

Athletics

Coe upbeat Kenya will host successful World U20 Champs as NMG get broadcast rights

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe is upbeat Kenya will host a successful World Under-20 Athletics Championships slated for August 17-22 in Nairobi.

Coe was speaking to Nation Media Group after the media house on Thursday announced that it has partnered with The TV Media Sport (TVMS), the long-time free-to-air media rights partner of World Athletics in sub-Saharan Africa to beam the global event live via NTV.

“Athletics is at the hearts of Kenyan life and culture and we are extremely excited to celebrate the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi this august. Many of Kenya’s most celebrated athletics stars including David Rudisha and Faith Kipyegon have emerged from the premier age group competition in the world,” Coe said.

“The support of Kenyan media for athletics has been phenomenal all over the years. I am delighted that the Nation Media Group through NTV have secured the free to air broadcast rights for the World Athletics Under-20 championships, this will ensure that millions of Kenyan athletics fans follow the competition live from the Kasarai Stadium from NTV and free of charge,” Coe underscored.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Amina Mohamed receiving a gift from NMG CEO Stephen Gitagama. Photo/Courtesy

On his part, President of TVMS Hédi Hamel said, “The World Athletics U20 Championships is a fantastic event to discover the upcoming stars of Athletics. We are grateful for World Athletics to have decided to grant Kenya the privilege to hold such an attractive event. The atmosphere in the Stadium will be amazing thanks to the performances on the field of play of all these athletes coming from all over the World. I have no doubt that through the marketing expertise of the NMG the whole host country will be cheering for their athletes and for the sport they love.”

“It is exciting and a great honour to be awarded the exclusive World Athletics U20 Championships free-to-air media rights in Kenya, the first time ever for such a major athletics event to take place on the African soil,” said NMG’s Group CEO Stephen Gitagama.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Coe upbeat Kenya will host successful World U20 Champs as NMG get broadcast rights - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved