Zoo say they will appeal FIFA decision to relegate them over match fixing

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 05 – Zoo Kericho says it will appeal FIFA’s decision to relegate them to the National Division One League following allegations of match fixing.

The world governing body on Friday communicated the decision to chop Zoo down two divisions after the FIFA Disciplinary Committee found them guilty of having been involved in match manipulation in violation of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

According to FIFA, the decision to sanction Zoo FC is related to a series of matches in the Kenyan Premier League deemed to have been manipulated between 2018 and 2020 by individuals belonging to the club, as a consequence of which the club has been held responsible for the behaviour of its members.

But Zoo, which has now disclosed that the matches in question are those against Wazito FC and Sofapaka, have said they feel the decision is harsh and claim that FIFA had earlier stated that they didn’t find enough evidence to incriminate anyone.

“We will in the next 10 days write to them (FIFA) to provide further particulars of their decision which we believe is based on the misguided legal concept of ‘strict liability’. We have since prepared our appeal to the FIFA Appeals committee which we shall soon file and are confident our appeal will be successful,” a statement from Zoo stated.

It added; “We are prepared to exhaust all legal avenues to ensure this unfair decision is reversed including lodging any further or other appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports.”

The club also says it will seek stay orders from the Appeals Committee to ensure they continue playing in the Premier League pending the hearing and determination of their case.

FIFA had given Zoo 10 days from May 4 to respond to the decision to request the grounds of the decision as well as appeal the relegation.

FKF had duly communicated to the Kericho based club which is fighting relegation from the Premier League of the decision to throw them into the third tier.