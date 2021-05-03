Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

If Inter win and second-placed Atalanta, who are 11 points off top spot, fail to claim all three points at Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter will lift their 19th Serie A crown with four games to go.

Football

Inter’s Conte hails one of his ‘most important successes’ after Serie A triumph

Published

MILAN, Italy, May 03 – Antonio Conte hailed Inter Milan’s first Serie A triumph since 2010 on Sunday as “one of the most important successes” of his career.

Inter clinched their 19th Scudetto after nearest rivals Atalanta drew 1-1 at Sassuolo to leave the Nerazzurri 13 points clear with four games remaining.

Conte lifted the Italian title on three occasions as Juventus coach and won the Premier League as Chelsea boss in 2018.

“This is one of the most important successes of my career,” the 51-year-old told Italian television station Rai.

“Deciding to join Inter was not easy, just when the team was not equipped to win immediately.

“Furthermore, the opponent was Juventus for whom I had worked for a long time, who had dominated for nine years. Today we can say that our sacrifices have paid off.”

The former Italy coach pinpointed Inter’s humiliating Champions League group stage exit in December as paving the way for their success.

Since then they stepped up a gear in the league and lost just one game.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The key moment of the season was when we came out of the Champions League, when we were inundated with a sea of criticism, all too excessive,” said Conte.

“We were good at using those criticisms, transforming the negative into the positive, also because this group was not used to winning,” he added.

– Players’ trust –

Inter have conceded a league low of just 29 goals so far this term under Conte.

“The lads trusted me. You can’t always attack, you have to understand when to attack or wait,” he said.

“When it was necessary to attack it was done, when it was necessary to wait they did it, the solutions were found always.

“You have to understand the moments of the match, we were good at this,” he added.

Inter have four games left including a trip to Juve which could decide whether his former club qualify for the Champions League.

“It will be an important match for them, we want to do our part until the end trying to get the most out of these last four days.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“For me, going back to the Allianz Stadium is always a pleasure: before I entered it as a host, now I’m learning to do it as an opponent.”

Meanwhile Conte has one year left on his contract, but refused to be drawn on his future.

“At the end of the season we will make the appropriate evaluation.

“We have done something extraordinary and I want to enjoy this moment.

“The Scudetto is for my family, and I can’t forget Lele Oriali, who is very important to me and has influenced me the most over the years.”

In July 2019, former Italy and Inter midfielder Oriali, 68, joined Conte on the club’s coaching staff.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Inter's Conte hails one of his 'most important successes' after Serie A triumph - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved