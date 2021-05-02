Connect with us

Wanyama skippers Montreal as they hold MLS Cup champs Columbus

LOS ANGELES, United States, May 02 – CF Montreal stretched their early unbeaten run in the fledgling Major League Soccer season on Saturday, playing to a goalless draw against MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew.

Coach Wilfried Nancy said Montreal, hosting the match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as Canadian teams continue to be shut out of their home grounds because of the coronavirus pandemic, could have come out with a big win.

Despite multiple opportunities, they couldn’t get a shot past Columbus keeper Eloy Room.

“We could have scored three goals,” Nancy said. “We had the possibility to be better but we didn’t finish. But, again, I’m happy with what I saw.”

Mustafa Kizza had a solid chance in the 26th minute but fired right at the feet of Room.

Room dived to save a shot in injury time from Finnish substitute Lassi Lappalainen.

Meanwhile Montreal keeper Clement Diop was never severely tested.

The Crew, who drew 2-2 against Monterrey of Mexico in CONCACAF Champions League play on Wednesday, made five changes to their starting lineup and failed to generate a shot in the first half.

But they thought they had snuck out the victory late when Bradley Wright-Phillips found the back of the net only for the effort to be ruled offside.

“We showed some good character today,” Crew coach Caleb Porter said. “We bent but didn’t break. Good teams, on a day where we’re clearly not sharp, not playing our game, not creating chances, you have to find a way to hang on and we certainly hung on.”

