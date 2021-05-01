Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

NOC-K Secretary General Mutuku elected into African body

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 02 – National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) Secretary General Francis Mutuku has been elected into the Executive Board of Association of The Association of National Olympic Committees – Zone V (ANOCA Zone V) in the same capacity.

Mutuku was elected unopposed being the only nominee to the position, at the elections that were held today during the ANOCA Zone V AGM in Entebbe, Uganda.

ANOCA Zone V is an umbrella organisation of eleven (11) National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in the region; Kenya, Egypt, Uganda, Somalia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, Burundi.

Dr. Ashebir Woldegiorgis Gayo of Ethiopia has been elected as President while Dr. Tong Deran, of South Sudan is the newly elected Treasurer General and Vice President, Hussam Khojaly of Sudan.

Other positions filled were of Committee Members. IOC Members in these countries are automatic members of the Executive Board, which include Olympics Kenya President Dr. Paul Tergat.

Mutuku commenting on his re-election said, “This is a great opportunity to serve in the regional body. We will get straight into setting structural foundations, establishing commissions & creating collaboration within countries with athletes focused programs.”

“This collaboration will see us tap into comparative advantages of each country. We can only be stronger together, therefore together we need to increase activities within the region.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: NOC-K Secretary General Mutuku elected into African body - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved