Photo/STANDARD

Sports

Malkia Strikers: Experienced Chelagat among four players dropped for Brazil squad

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Kenya Prisons experienced Middle Blocker Joan Chelagat is among four players axed from the Kenya Women’s Volleyball team that is scheduled to travel to Brazil for a bootcamp ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Chelagat, who has six Africa Club Championship titles, seven national titles and two African titles under her belt, remained behind to concentrate on national duties matters as his Prisons club headed to Tunisia for the 2021 Africa Club Championship.

Others dropped are the DCI duo of libero Josephine Wafula and Jemimah Siangu as well as KCB’s Carolyne Sirengo.

Making the team out of the 20 players are middle blockers Edith Mukuvilani, Violet Makuto, Gladys Ekaru, Lorine Chebet, the Liberos are Elizabeth Wanyama, Agripina Kundu while the setters will comprise of sensational Jane Wacu, Joy Lusenaka and Emmaculate Nekesa.

Left attackers will be Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya, Pamela Jepkirui while opposite players will be Sharon Chepchumba, Emmaculate Chemtai and Pamela Adhiambo.

Malkia Strikers libero Josephine Wafula in action training. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“Out of the 20 players, we have settled on 16 players for this next phase. After the Brazil training, in line with FIVB and Olympics regulation we shall further select 12 finalists to represent the country in the 2021 Olympics not usual 14 players,” a statement from the Kenya Volleyball Federation stated.

“The process of team selection is normally very difficult for coaches, thus we ensure a holistic approach in the selection since all players in the training camp are always very skilled and talented especially with the young players challenging seniors,” the statement added.

“To the players who didn’t make the cut, I hold with great regards the effort and work hard you maintained through the training. Despite not making the cut, please note that you are valuable and shall always be part of Malkia strikers. I urge you to maintain the great work ethic since we still have great opportunities ahead.”

“As for the 16 players, congratulations BUT be warned not to fall into complacency. We have a busy schedule ahead which also includes international matches; this calls for great consistency all through.”

