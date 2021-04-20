Connect with us

Malkia Strikers receive technical boost from Brazil coaches ahead of Olympics   

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers have been handed a boost by the arrival of the technical coaches from Brazil.

The team that was seconded by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) will be led by Head Coach, Luizomar de Moura, who is the head coach of the Brazilian Team Osasco Volleyball Club and the former national youth coach of Brazil.

He will be assisted by Jefferson Arosti, Strength & Conditioning Trainer, Marcelo Vitorino de Souza and Team Manager Roberto Opice Neto.

“We are here to improve the technical level of the technical team and Kenya’s national volleyball team and its performance during the Tokyo Olympics Games and beyond. So far we have seen a lot of good talent here in Kenya, coach Paul Bitok has been doing a great job so far,” Luizomar de Moura said.

“We are starting a good program for Kenya, for the two weeks we will be in Kenya, we will observe their technical ability,” he added.

The objective is to assist the only African representative in the Tokyo Olympics to improve the technical performance of the national team and its performance beyond Tokyo in order to change global perception of Africa Women volleyball at the global stage.

FIVB are supporting this elaborate project that started with consultations and meetings with KVF months ago.

The coaches who are in Kenya for the scoping phase of the project will work with the team until the end of April.

The Malkia Strikers coaches led by Head Coach Paul Bitok will also take part in the project, as an empowerment program for the technical team as well.

Malkia Strikers is scheduled to travel to Brazil in the beginning of May for a 45 -day training camp and competition as part of their preparations ahead of their return to the Summers Games for the first time since 2004.

