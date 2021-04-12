Connect with us

Charles Okere has been appointed as the Harambee Starlets head coach. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Tusker Assistant coach Okere appointed Harambee Starlets head coach

Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has appointed Charles Okere as the new head coach of the national women’s football team, Harambee Starlets.

Okere will be assisted by Godfrey Oduor who also serves under the same capacity at KCB as well as Midlred Cheche who also works with the Bankers.

Long serving David Ouma has left his role at both the Harambee Starlets as well as the Federation, who announced that the tactician departs on mutual consent.

“I really feel honored and privileged to have been given an opportunity in the national team. It is always a great opportunity to serve the nation and this will also be a chance to gain more experience as a coach which in turn I will definitely bring back to the team,” Okere said speaking to the Tusker FC official website.

His first assignment will be on the 24th of this month when the Starlets take on Zambia in an international friendly match in Lusaka.

