More trouble at KMSF as Rallies Commission Chairman Onyoni resigns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Wrangles at the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) are no nowhere to end soon after the Rallies Commission Chairman Richard Onyoni resigned on Friday.

Onyoni cited lack of leadership from the Kenya Motorsport Federation Board Of Directors and Motorsport Council, which has led to internal wrangles, that is severely impacting their mandate to perform.

“As the Chairman of the Rallies Commission and on behalf of the Rally Commission members we would hereby wish to inform you of our immediate resignation as the appointed members of the Rallies Commission,” Onyoni penned in a letter to Motorsport Council Chairman.

This came after current chairman Maina Muturi was replaced by veteran rally administrator Jim Kahumbura on an interim capacity.

The second reason Onyoni threw in the towel is as a result of internal wrangles, which he stated are now being played out in public, and

there is a total lack of confidence amongst the stakeholders.

“All members of this Rallies Commission are people who have contributed to Motorsports either as competitors or in administration having built their reputations over a considerable perlod of time,” Onyoni wrote.

He continued, “as people of integrity, we would not like to besmirch our good name(s) or standing in the Motorsport community or general public. We have no desire to get involved in nor padicipate in matters

that have no bearing or benefit to Motorspofts in Kenya.”

“As a Rallies commission we feel that we have a moral and ethical duty towards the Motorsport fraternity to uphold the integrity and best interest of the sport. In light of the above our position as Rallies Commission members is untenable and it is highly regrettable that we have to take this step,” he added.

However, hours later, Muturi dismissed the claims that he has been replaced, insisting he is still the boss of the Federation that hosts the iconic WRC Safari Rally.