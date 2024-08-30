Season Two of NBA Africa’s “born & bred” original content series featuring raptors’ Chomche and Jazz’s sané premieres on the NBA App

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, Aug 30 – NBA Africa announced the return of its first original documentary series “Born & Bred” which will premiere its second season on the NBA App Friday.

The docuseries returns with five episodes telling the stories of current and former NBA Academy Africa student athletes from Cameroon, Central African Republic, Egypt and Senegal as they pursue their basketball dreams at the academy and beyond.

Season two of “Born & Bred” features the first NBA Academy Africa prospect drafted to the NBA Ulrich Chomche (Toronto Raptors; Cameroon), former NBA G League Ignite players Babacar Sané (Utah Jazz; Senegal) and Thierry Darlan (Central African Republic), and current NBA Academy Africa prospects Ali Assran (Egypt) and Modou Fall Thiam (Senegal).

Chomche became the first prospect from one of the three NBA Academies around the world to be drafted directly to the NBA when he was selected 57th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies and traded to the Toronto Raptors in the 2024 NBA Draft.

During his time at NBA Academy Africa, he was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the 2022 Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp and participated in the Basketball Africa League’s (BAL) Elevate program, representing Rwanda Energy Group Basketball Club (REG BBC) in 2023 and Cameroon’s Forces Armées et Police in 2022.

The first episode, “Small Village. Big Dreams”, features Chomche and is available to watch today on the NBA App. All five episodes will be available to stream on the NBA App, with one episode releasing each week throughout September.

Descriptions of each season two “Born & Bred” episode are included below:

“Born & Bred” season one premiered on the NBA App last November, featuring current and former NBA Academy Africa prospects Nigeria’s Rueben Chinyelu, Egypt’s Seifeldin Hendawy, South Sudan’s Khaman Maluach, Senegal’s Khadim Rassoul Mboup, and Angola’s Aginaldo Neto, spotlighting each prospect’s basketball journey, including the communities where they were raised and the moments that have shaped them as players and young men.

NBA Academy Africa is an elite basketball training center in Saly, Senegal for the top high-school-age prospects from across Africa and the first of its kind on the continent. Since its launch in 2017, more than 40 male and female participants have committed to NCAA Division I schools in the U.S. or signed professional contracts.

The NBA App is free to download here.