Uefa lowers price caps for away fans at European ties

ZURICH, Switzerland, Sep 3 – The amount clubs can charge for away tickets in Europe’s three men’s club competitions will be reduced this season, Uefa has announced.

Champions League games will be capped at 60 euros (Approx Sh8,500), with 40 euros (Sh5,700) the maximum for the Europa League and just 20 euros (Sh2,800) for the Conference League.

Next season the Champions League figure will drop to 50 euros (Sh7,100) with 35 euros (Sh4,900) for the Europa League. These caps only apply to visiting fans, not home supporters.

A cap first came in for the 2019-20 season of 70 euros (Sh9,900) in the Champions League and 45 euros (Sh6,400) in the Europa League.

There were a number of incidents the season before that, where fans protested against away ticket prices.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: “This marks another key step in reaffirming Uefa’s commitment to enhancing the matchday experience for all fans.

“By introducing more fan-friendly policies, we continue our mission to keep football as an inclusive sport, where supporters who travel across Europe to follow their teams are valued and recognised.”

Ronan Evain of Football Supporters Europe (FSE), which was involved in consultations, said: “The revised price caps are further recognition of how integral away fans are to the atmosphere of European club fixtures.”