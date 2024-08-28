Serem reveals outbreak of hunger for medals in Team Kenya camp at World Under 20 Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 28 – Team Kenya co-captain at the ongoing World Under 20 Championships in Peru, Edmund Serem, says hunger for medals in the camp is at an all-time high.

Serem says they are inspired by the gold medal won so far by Andrew Kiptoo in the men’s 5000m.

“Morale in the camp is so high. Those of us who are yet to compete in the finals want to go out there and make the country proud. We saw what Andrew did on Wednesday and that has inspired us all. We are looking forward to make the country proud,” the African 3000m steeplechase champion said.

Kiptoo cruised to gold on the opening day of the championships, clocking 13:41.14 to clinch first place on early Wednesday morning.

Serem himself is one step closer to the podium after a virtuoso performance on Wednesday night in which he won Heat 2 of the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

The youngster clocked 8:46.56 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Ethiopian Hailu Ayalew (8:48.14) and American Wyatt Haughton (8:59.09) in second and third respectively.

Serem was contented to bid his time at the rear of the leading pack before pouncing in the last lap to take home top honours.

He described it as a tactical race that needed conserving his energy for the battle ahead in the finals.

“Considering it was a semi-final, I did not want to overexert myself because, after all, the first eight finishers will qualify for the finals. I was conserving my energy for the finals on Saturday where the battle for medals will be really intense,” Serem said.

Joining him in the final will be his fellow countryman, Matthew Kosgei, who won Heat 1 after timing 8:24.64.

Ethiopia’s Berihun Moges came second in a personal best of 8:30.92 as was the same case for third placed Anes Djayahia of Algeria who clocked 8:39.10.