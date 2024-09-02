Ghana coaches stable after car crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ACCRA, Ghana, September 2 – Three Ghana coaches, including former Premier League defender John Paintsil, are in a stable condition after a car crash.

Head coach Otto Addo, assistant Paintsil and goalkeeping coach Fatawu Dauda were on their way back from a scouting trip at a club game in Ghana when their vehicle was damaged as it avoided a head-on collision with a pick-up truck that veered into their lane.

The Ghanaian Football Association is hopeful they will be OK to take charge of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger on Thursday and Monday respectively.

Paintsil, 43, played for West Ham, Fulham and Leicester from 2006 to 2012.

Former Borussia Dortmund player and assistant boss Addo, 49, is in his second spell as Black Stars boss.

A Ghana FA statement said: “The team had been on an official assignment, observing the Champion of Champions clash between FC Samartex 1996 and Nsoatreman FC.

“We are happy to report that all three members of the technical team are in stable condition and will undergo further medical assessments, as a precautionary measure, upon their return to Accra.”