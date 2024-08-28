I am the KMSF Chairman – Maina Muturi dismisses Board appointment of Kahumbura

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Maina Muturi has dismissed a Board meeting of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) held Wednesday that appointed Jim Kahumbura as the interim chairman.

In a rejoinder moments after the KMSF Board of Directors held a day-long meeting at the Sikh Union Club naming Jim Kahumbura as the interim Chairman, Muturi claimed it was not a bona fide Board since it did not meet the threshold after some of the Directors walked out.

“The meeting held today at the Sikh Union Club was not a bona fide KMSF Board and it did not meet the threshold of the meeting where Mr. Jim Kahumbura threw out the Company Secretaries and subsequently some of the Directors walked out in protest,” a letter signed by Maina read.

The letter went on “The Chairman of KMSF remains to be Mr. Maina Muturi. Changes to the Motorsport Council and to the KMSF Appeals Board can only be carried out by the KMSF Board. There has been no changes to those Councils or Boards. A proper constituted Board Meeting and the AGM will be announced in due course.”

Another change from Wednesday’s meeting is the appointment of Rohit Budhia as the interim Motor Sport Council chair, replacing the departing Sukhdev Chaggar.

The AGM is slated to be held on October 9 this year.