Kenya's Nancy Chelangat with her guide Geoffrey Rotich. PHOTO/KENYA NATIONAL PARALYMPICS COMMITTEE

Paralympics

Medal dry spell at Paris Paralympics continue for Kenya as Waithera, Chelangat miss podium

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 2 – Kenya’s hopes of a medal at the Paris Paralympics evaporated in thin air after their last two prospects at the summer games failed to make the podium in the women’s 1500m T11 final.

Debutant Mary Waithera finished fourth in a personal best of 4:41.48 as Rio Olympics silver medalist and Tokyo bronze medalist, Nancy Chelangat, came fifth in a season’s best of 4:45.10.

Ethiopia’s Yayesh Gate set a new world record of 4:27.68 to take the Olympics title, ahead of China’s Shanshan He who timed an Asian record of 4:32.82.

South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee bagged bronze after timing a personal best of 4:35.39.

Mary Waithera and James Boit (guide) battle Ethiopia’s Yayesh Gate Tesfaw. PHOTO/KENYA NATIONAL PARALYMPICS COMMITTEE

It has been a frustrating outing for Team Kenya who have been unable to make the podium thus far with its athletes falling by the wayside.

At the last edition of the competition in Tokyo, the team returned one medal only courtesy of Chelangat’s bronze in the same race.

Today’s race was the last track event featuring Kenyans.

The country was also represented in para-rowing, taekwondo and cycling.

