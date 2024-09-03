Ten Hag has Man Utd backing despite Liverpool loss

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sep 3 – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has the backing of senior Old Trafford figures to deliver the sustained success the club craves.

After surviving an eighth-placed finish last season – United’s worst since 1990 – thanks to the FA Cup final win against Manchester City, the Dutchman is under pressure again after Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat by Liverpool.

The result dropped United to 14th in the Premier League, with three points from their opening three games.

If they lose at Southampton after the international break on 14 September, it will represent their worst start since 1986-87, when they picked up one point from their first four games. Within two months, Ron Atkinson was sacked and replaced by Sir Alex Ferguson.

For now at least, Ten Hag has the support of the new football structure put in place by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Speaking to reporters before the Liverpool game, both chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth confirmed that although neither was involved in the post-season review that determined Ten Hag would keep his job, even in the event of a heavy defeat to Liverpool – which turned into reality – the Dutchman still had their backing.

“It was a decision taken prior to both of our arrivals, but we are very happy with it,” said Berrada.

“Erik has our full backing. We think he is the right coach for us.

“We have worked very closely together in this transfer window and we are going to continue working very closely with him to help get the best results out of the team.”

Although Brighton sacked Chris Hughton as manager three months after Ashworth began work as the Seagulls technical director in 2019, Eddie Howe remained as Newcastle manager throughout the 53-year-old’s 19 months at St James’ Park.

Ashworth said it was not unusual for a sporting director to link up with a manager already in place.

“Very rarely do you go into a job as a sporting director and there is no manager in place,” he added.

“All I can do is reiterate that I’ve really enjoyed working with Erik for the last eight weeks.

“My job is to support him in every way I possible can, whether that’s operationally, with recruitment, medical, psychology, [and] the training ground flow to allow him to fully focus on the training pitch and match tactical plan, to deliver success for Manchester United.”

Confirmed in his role on 1 July after spending an extended period of time on gardening leave after telling Newcastle he wanted to quit, Ashworth’s concentration during his early weeks at United was solely focused on the transfer window.

He estimates 32 deals were done, including signings, sales and new contracts, including one for skipper Bruno Fernandes, which he said was “a crucial part of the transfer strategy”.

One of the most high-profile exits was not confirmed until long after the transfer window closed.

United are still paying a small portion of England forward Jadon Sancho’s salary following his move to Chelsea, but with the deal containing an obligation to make the switch permanent in 12 months, Ashworth feels it was the best outcome for both parties.

“We are not kicking players out of the club, but when they have a preference to move and it is right for them and us, you have to explore it, whether it’s Jadon, Scott [McTominay] or Aaron [Wan-Bissaka].

“We’ve got four really good wide players, so we felt we had enough depth in that particular position to cover it, which enabled is to make the decision.”