Raheem Sterling has scored nearly 50 percent of Chelsea's goals this season

Manchester United hold talks with Chelsea over Sterling deal

MANCHESTER, Aug 27 – Manchester United have held exploratory talks over a deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea.

The 29-year-old forward has been training away from the first-team squad after being told by Blues manager Enzo Maresca he will struggle for minutes at the club.

While it is being stressed there is no guarantee of an agreement being reached, it underlines United sporting director Dan Ashworth’s desire to see if he can use the situation at Stamford Bridge to his club’s advantage.

United sources stress any deal will be on their terms, although winger Jadon Sancho is also available and is known to have admirers at Chelsea.

Juventus are interested in Sancho but are resisting United’s desire to include an obligation to buy in any loan deal, and also do not want to pay all the 24-year-old’s wages.

Sterling, who has 82 England caps, is known to be a childhood United fan.

He spent 10 years in the North West, first at Liverpool, then Manchester City, where he won 10 major trophies before joining Chelsea in a £50m deal two years ago.

