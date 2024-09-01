Father’s inspiration finally yields gold for Serem at World Under 20 Champs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 1 – Newly-crowned World Under 20 3000m steeplechase champion Edmund Serem has credited his father for inspiring him to gold at the World Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

Serem says his old man kept affirming him that he would follow in the footsteps of his elder brother, Amos, who won the same title in 2021 in Nairobi.

“My dad has been really motivating me for the longest time. He kept telling me that one day I would be a world champion just like my brother Amos. He has been of really great help to my career along with my coach back home, Patrick Sang, as well as all the coaches in Team Kenya like Robert Ngisirei and Bernard Rono,” the youngster said.

Serem led a 1-2 finish in the men’s 3000m steeplechase as the curtains came down on the age-grade competition, early Sunday morning.

He clocked a world under 20 lead of 8:15.28, ahead of compatriot Matthew Kosgei who bagged silver in a personal best of 8:17.46.

Ethiopia’s Hailu Ayalew came third in a personal best of 8:24.08.

Serem, who was the co-captain of Team Kenya at the competition, said he always felt compelled to set a good example for his teammates.

“I had promised the country that I would bring back a medal from these championships and now I have done it. I felt it was my duty as Team Kenya captain to lead from the front and do exactly that. My brother (Matthew) here and I have been working hard. In Cameroon (African Championships) I won gold and he won bronze. Today, I have won gold and he has clinched silver so I am very happy for him as well,” he said.

Matthew Kosgei leads Edmund Serem in the men’s 3000m steeplechase. Photo by Oscar Muñoz Badilla for World Athletics ©Oscar Muñoz Badilla

It is the third career title for Serem after clinching silver at last year’s Africa Under 20 Championships in Ndola, Zambia and the senior continental crown in Douala, Cameroon in July.

The 16-years-old is already dreaming of gold at the 35th edition of the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

Having missed out on this year’s summer games in Paris, he is confident of being part of Team Kenya contingent in four year’s time.

“This win has really motivated us to fight for the opportunity to feature at Los Angeles. I am happy that the Serem family is now becoming synonymous with the 3000m steeplechase. Hopefully, most of the juniors at this championships will be part of Los Angeles,” he said.

Equally elated

Just like Serem, Kosgei also has his family to thank for their social support in his quest for a medal.

He gave props to his old man for his encouraging and wise words ahead of the race.

“He is obviously very happy right now because he has always wanted me to win a world title. He kept telling me that I would make it and that is what has happened. I know my mom is happy as well…life has definitely changed for the better,” the African bronze medalist said.

Kosgei also attributed his achievement to great teamwork with Serem.

“I thank him for constantly pushing me on throughout the race. He was always confident that we would take the first two medals. This is a great achievement that at one time I didn’t think possible,” he said.

Kosgei will be hoping to qualify for next year’s World Championships in Tokyo, Japan.