Kenya Breweries pump Sh3mn into Driftwood Sevens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its flagship brand Tusker, has handed a Sh3mn sponsorship for the fifth round of the 2024 National Sevens Circuit, the Driftwood Sevens, scheduled for the Mombasa Sports Club this weekend.

KBL has offered sponsorship packages to all the opening four legs of the series.

“Our contribution will not only support the tournament’s organization but also ensure that fans have an exceptional experience at the event,” said KBL Acting Director of Marketing, Charles Okanya.

He added; “Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen our connection with rugby fans across the region and create unforgettable experiences for all. We are confident that the event will live up to its reputation as an exhilarating tournament.”

Kenya Rugby Union Commercial Director ⁠Harriet Okach expressed gratitude to KBL.

“This sponsorship will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of the event, and fans can look forward to a fun and memorable tournament this year. We encourage rugby enthusiasts to come out in large numbers, support their teams, and enjoy the tournament,” Okach said.

KCB, who clinched the Kabeberi Sevens title a fortnight ago are seeded top of Driftwood, and they will headline Pool A where they will also clash with University sides BlackBlad and Masinde Muliru, as well as hosts Mombasa RFC.

Menengai Oilers, who have reached two of four finals in the series so far, will headline Pool B where they clash with Daystar Falcons, Nondies, and Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) Marines.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pool C is highly viewed as the pool of death with overall log leaders Kenya Harlequin, Driftwood defending champions Kabras, Nakuru and Kabras clashing.

Zetech University, Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) Monks, Strathmore Leos, and Stallions Rugby have been drawn in Pool D.

Quins sit top of the overall log with 75 points while Kabras are second with 73, following their sixth place finish in Kabeberi.

KCB Rugby’s Cup victory in Kabeberi hoisted them to third with 67 points, while the Oilers, having reached back-to-back finals this season, are fourth with 60 points.