Thousands of cyclists troop to Nairobi for Jubilee Live Free Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 28 – Approximately 2500 cyclists are expected to congregate in Nairobi on September 29 for the third edition of the Jubilee Live Free Race, powered by the Grand Nairobi Bike Race (GNBR).

The competition will bring together cyclists from Eastern African region and beyond including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Eritrea, USA and France.

Jubilee Insurance chief executive officer (CEO) Julius Kipngetich said the race aligns with its thematic campaign, “There’s Living and There’s Living Free.”

“This event always creates an exciting time for cycling enthusiasts and families alike. We are proud to host the 2024 edition and leverage it to contribute to issues of both national and global significance. It’s an opportunity for us to engage with our community while addressing critical challenges through our shared commitment to health, sustainability, and positive change,” he said.

This year’s edition will include six categories: 60 km main race, 12 km family fun ride, 48 km black mamba ride, 2 km kiddies’ race, 48 km para-cycling race, and 60 km team race for teams of 6 riders.

The company has pumped in Ksh 20 million into the event — Ksh 10 million in cash and an additional Ksh 10 million in advertising and promotion.

GNBR director Loice Wachira said they are looking forward to an extra exciting race as has been the case the last two editions.

“The last two editions of the Jubilee Live Free Race have made a significant impact, and this year, we are excited to present an even more thrilling event. This year’s race will not only offer cyclists a chance to showcase their skills and be recognized for their achievements but also provide families with memorable opportunities to bond and participate in engaging activities,” Wachira said.

The event will also be a platform to raise awareness about practical steps that individuals and the broader community can take for a well-rounded life.