Medal hopes alive as three Kenyans march on at World Under 20 Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27 – African 800m champion Sarah Moraa began her medal hunt at the World Under 20 Championships on a flier with victory in Heat 4 of the women’s 800m on Tuesday morning in Lima, Peru.
Moraa clocked 2:05.11 in first place, ahead of Italian Lorenza de Noni (2:06:02) and Canada’s Kyla Martin (2:06.20) in second and third respectively.
The youngster was delighted at overcoming the first step to becoming a world champion.
“I’m so happy because this is my first championship. The weather difference between Kenya and Lima is too high. I can’t say that the situation of the athletics in my country it’s easy. I want to reach at least the semifinals and I have managed to be there. I’m so happy,” Moraa said.
Another Kenyan, Janet Jepkemoi, unfortunately, missed out on a place in the semis after finishing eighth in Heat 1.
Jepkemoi clocked 2:15.94 in a race won by Japan’s Rin Kubo who timed 2:04.53.
Ethiopia’s Aster Areri clocked a personal best of 2:04.76 in second as was the case for Germany’s Marie Celie Warneke who came third in 2:04.80.
In the men’s 800m, Phanuel Kipkosgei and Kelvin Koech made their way to the next stage despite contrasting fortunes in their respective heats.
Kipkosgei finished fourth in Heat 1 after clocking 1:50.20 whereas Koech emerged second in Heat 4 after timing 1:49.28.
Koech described the qualification as a milestone worthy of celebration.
“I don’t feel bad about my results but I’m trying to do better and I enjoy it. I expected to qualify for semifinals, I want to do my best on upcoming competitions,” he said.
The semis for both races are slated for Thursday.