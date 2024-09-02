Back my boo: ‘Biggest heart at Man Utd’ – Casemiro’s wife hits back after criticism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sep 2 – Manchester United’s 3-0 home loss to Liverpool was particularly painful for Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who was substituted at half-time and then criticised by pundits.

There were even claims he left Old Trafford at the break, but United boss Erik ten Hag refuted this.

Casemiro’s wife has come to her husband’s defence, reminding people of the many trophies he has won throughout his illustrious career.

Anna Mariana posted a picture of his collection of silverware on Instagram, with the Brazilian having won the Champions League five times as well as La Liga three times with Real Madrid and, most recently, the FA Cup with Manchester United.

She then posted a picture of the 32-year-old celebrating with team-mates writing: “Always strong Casemiro, the biggest (flaming heart emoji) at Manchester United.”

Casemiro made two mistakes in the first 45 minutes in Sunday’s game at Old Trafford, from which Liverpool ultimately scored in their comfortable victory.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports: “It is a sad sight seeing what he’s going through out there.”

“I have to say he’s lost his confidence a little bit,” added former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville.

Casemiro was replaced at the break by 20-year-old Toby Collyer, who made his United debut.

Explaining his decision, Ten Hag said: “We had to take risks because we want to bounce back, then you need players in midfield to cover ground, therefore we put Toby Collyer on the pitch.

“I think that in football everyone has to take responsibility. I’m sure he is a great character and he won everything in his career that you can imagine. I am sure he will keep contributing to our team and Casemiro is always winning so he will be there.”