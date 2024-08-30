Stephen Curry signs one-year Golden State Warriors extension

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, USA, Aug 30 – Stephen Curry has ended speculation over his future by signing a one-year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors until 2027.

The deal is worth a reported $62.6m, external (£47.5m) and means the four-time NBA champion will be guaranteed $178m (£135m) over the next three years.

The 36-year-old, who has twice been named the league’s Most Valuable Player, will become the fourth NBA player to pass $500m in career earnings – after LeBron James, Paul George and Kevin Durant.

At the end of his new deal, Curry’s total on-court earnings will be about $532m (£403m), which currently ranks as the second highest in NBA history – behind only James ($580m).

Curry has spent his entire NBA career with the Warriors since they drafted him with the seventh overall pick in 2009.

This season the 10-time NBA All-Star will be without long-time team-mate Klay Thompson.

Despite lobbying from Curry, Golden State were unable to reach an agreement over a new contract and Thompson ended his 13-year association with the Warriors by leaving for the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.

Of the four players that played in each of the Warriors’ NBA title wins, Curry and Draymond Green are now the only two remaining.

They are set to lead the team into a new era as they plan to lean more on their young players after missing out on last season’s play-offs.

What makes Curry so valuable?

Curry has revolutionised the way basketball is played. He and Thompson became known as the ‘Splash Brothers’ for their shooting prowess from three-point range.

But Curry was the biggest threat. Despite standing at 6ft 2in, his accuracy from behind the three-point line has meant players in every position are now expected to be able to shoot – and guard against – three-point shots.

During the 2022 season, Curry became the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers. His tally now stands at 3,747.

At the end of that season, the Warriors became NBA champions for the fourth time in eight years, which was seen as Curry’s ‘crowning achievement’.

Two years on, his powers have shown little sign of waning. Last season, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 45% overall and 40.8% on three-pointers.

He led the NBA in three-point field goals for the eighth time in his career, with 357 the third most in a single season. Curry tops that list with 402 in 2015-16.

Last season Curry also led the league for points (189), three-pointers (32) and field goals made (59) during the decisive final minutes.

At this summer’s Olympics in Paris, the point guard became only the fifth NBA player to have won at least four NBA championships, two MVP awards and an Olympic gold medal – after LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Bill Russell.