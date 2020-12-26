Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Senate calls special sitting to discuss Anti-Doping Amendment Bill

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Kenya’s quest to combat doping has been handed a shot in the arm after the Senate called for a special sitting December 29 to discuss the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Kenya has been trying to fight doping but it has ben a tall order because there is no stern punishment that guarantees the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) and relevant federation to take action against dopers.

But if the Senate passes the Amendment Bill on Tuesday, then there will be hope to deal with the menace.

Part of the Amendment Bill that was proposed by Ministry of Sports through the Senate National Assembly Majority Leader, Amos Kimunya will see the introduction of criminalizing doping, something that will scare athletes who cheat.

“Notice is given to all Senators that pursuant to standing order 30 of the Senate Standing Orders, on the request of the Senate Majority Leader, with the support of the requisite number of Senators, I have appointed Tuesday, 29th December, 2020 as a day for a special sitting of the Senate,” the gazette notice issued December 26 by Senate Speaker, Kenneth Lusaka, announced.

“The sitting shall be held in the Senate Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, commencing at 10.00 a.m. The business to be transacted at the sitting shall be the consideration of the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, National Assembly Bills No. 51 of 2020.”

  • Commonwealth Games champion Elijah Manangoi quenches his thirst after a training session at the Nyayo National Stadium on May 26, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved