Senate calls special sitting to discuss Anti-Doping Amendment Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Kenya’s quest to combat doping has been handed a shot in the arm after the Senate called for a special sitting December 29 to discuss the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Kenya has been trying to fight doping but it has ben a tall order because there is no stern punishment that guarantees the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) and relevant federation to take action against dopers.

But if the Senate passes the Amendment Bill on Tuesday, then there will be hope to deal with the menace.

Part of the Amendment Bill that was proposed by Ministry of Sports through the Senate National Assembly Majority Leader, Amos Kimunya will see the introduction of criminalizing doping, something that will scare athletes who cheat.

“Notice is given to all Senators that pursuant to standing order 30 of the Senate Standing Orders, on the request of the Senate Majority Leader, with the support of the requisite number of Senators, I have appointed Tuesday, 29th December, 2020 as a day for a special sitting of the Senate,” the gazette notice issued December 26 by Senate Speaker, Kenneth Lusaka, announced.

“The sitting shall be held in the Senate Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, commencing at 10.00 a.m. The business to be transacted at the sitting shall be the consideration of the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, National Assembly Bills No. 51 of 2020.”