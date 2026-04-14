Last Step To The Semi-Finals: What To Expect From The Champions League quarter-final second legs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – The best sports betting site 1xBet has prepared a preview of the matches in Europe’s premier club competition, and you can find even more interesting content via this link.

It’s important to remember: responsible gambling always starts with a careful analysis of the teams’ form, statistics and the overall balance within the tie.

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike. PHOTO/LIVERPOOL FC

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain, April 14

The reigning champions quickly took the initiative in the first leg against Liverpool and opened the scoring early on thanks to a goal from Désiré Doué. After half-time, the Parisians kept on dominating and doubled their lead with an accurate strike from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Merseysiders looked helpless at the Parc des Princes: they had almost no possession, rarely managed to launch any serious attacks, and took only three shots, none of which was on target.

The return leg in England is unlikely to resemble the first game. Liverpool almost always perform with far greater confidence in front of their home crowd, and an early goal could turn the tide. At the same time, Luis Enrique’s side find themselves in the best possible position: the Parisians hold a 2-goal lead and don’t need to take risks.

Liverpool vs PSG: W1 – 2.29, X – 4.44, W2 – 2.55

To advance to the semi-finals: Liverpool – 6.05, PSG – 1.127

Barcelona players line up before their match against Girona. PHOTO/FC BARCELONA

Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona, April 14

Barcelona’s unbeaten home streak since returning to Camp Nou had been running since December, but Atlético managed to bring it to an end at the most crucial moment. The decisive episode of the first leg came towards the end of the first half, when Pau Cubarsí was shown a red card, leaving the Catalans down to ten men.

The Madrid side immediately punished their opponents: Julián Alvarez opened the scoring with a free-kick, and Alexander Sørloth’s goal in the second half made the final score (2-0) even more comfortable for the visitors.

In the return leg, Atlético will surely play defensively without taking any unnecessary risks. The ability to hold onto a lead is one of Los Colchoneros’ key strengths. The Madrid team hasn’t lost at home in the Champions League knockout phase since 1997, although all such runs eventually come to an end – until last Wednesday, Diego Simeone had never won at Camp Nou.

In this tie, anything is still possible. 1xBet analysts consider Barcelona to be the favorites for the second leg, but Atlético have a better chance of advancing to the semi-finals.

Atlético vs Barcelona: W1 – 3.72, X – 4.34, W2 – 1.80

To advance to the semi-finals: Atlético – 1.28, Barcelona – 3.68

Real Madrid players celebrate their win against Espanyol. PHOTO/Real Madrid/X

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, April 15

Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid in the Champions League for the first time since 2012, ending a streak of nine matches without a win against the Meringues. In Madrid, Vincent Kompany’s team won 2-1 thanks to accurate strikes from Luis Díaz and Harry Kane. Real Madrid replied with a goal from Kylian Mbappé, which was the Frenchman’s 14th in this Champions League season.

Ahead of the return leg in Munich, Bayern look the favorites in the tie, but it’s too early to speak of a significant advantage. The last time Die Roten eliminated Real Madrid from Europe’s premier club tournament was back in the 2011–12 season, and on that occasion, the semi-final was decided by a penalty shootout.

The royal club is on the verge of its second consecutive Champions League exit at the quarter-final stage, which could prove a huge disappointment for Madrid. At the Allianz Arena, the visitors will do everything they can to stage a comeback.

Bayern vs Real Madrid: W1 – 1.56, X – 5.05, W2 – 4.64

To advance to the semi-finals: Bayern – 1.10, Real Madrid – 6.65

The pre-match analysis from the best sports betting site 1xBet will help you take a fresh look at the Champions League quarter-final second legs and assess the balance of power in each tie more accurately, while the content available via this link will give you an even better sense of the context surrounding the matches. In such fixtures, it’s particularly important to take into account the teams’ form and personnel situation, while maintaining a responsible approach to the game.