‘No Fear, Pure Fire’ – Arteta Defiant On Pivotal Week

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 14 – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants his side to play with “pure fire” as they prepare for one of their biggest weeks in years.

The Gunners host Sporting on Wednesday, having won 1-0 in Lisbon last week, for a place in a Champions League semi-final.

That was the only victory for the Premier League leaders in their past four games, having lost in all three domestic competitions.

On Sunday they visit Manchester City, their closest challengers in the title race.

Having last won a trophy in 2020 with the FA Cup during Arteta’s first season in charge and not been league champions for 22 years, the pressure has intensified on Arsenal to deliver success the club and fans have craved.

In the pre-match news conference before the second leg against Sporting, Arteta was asked if he had a message for the players and supporters.

“No fear, pure fire. That’s it,” he said.

“Pure fire, that’s what I want to see from the players, the people, myself. The opportunity is unbelievable.

“Let’s confront it, let’s go for it and put everything into it.”

Arteta continued that theme when asked about any nerves.

“Fire. I’m on fire. That’s it. Nothing else,” he added. “I’m driven so much. I have done so much to be in this position. I know how this club was. This is beauty.

“I see beauty and opportunity. I want to get it done for all the people on the journey with us. That’s what has driven me every day. Zero fear.”

In their worrying recent run, the Gunners were beaten by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final, and at home by Bournemouth in the league on Saturday.

From hope of an unprecedented Quadruple, the defeats have taken their trophy chances down from four to two, while their lead at the top of the table has been reduced to six points, with Pep Guardiola’s side also having a game in hand.

Gunners forward Eberechi Eze said: “The boss speaks well, he is passionate, and you can see the fire he has in his eyes and mind, and that has been pushed throughout the whole club.

“Regardless of what people are saying outside, it is about us and what we do, and that is all that matters.”

Absent Rice adds to injury concerns

Midfielder Declan Rice was one of five players who missed the club’s open training session on Tuesday.

The England international has played the full 90 minutes in his club’s last two games – against Sporting and Bournemouth.

“We have to wait until tomorrow morning to see how a few of the boys are, and then make the right decision with them,” said Arteta.

“He has played a lot of games, and that is part of the issue.

“He is going to try to do everything he possibly can to be with us tomorrow evening.”

Captain Martin Odegaard, winger Bukayo Saka and defenders Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori also missed the training session.

The quartet were all absent for Saturday’s defeat by the Cherries.

While Arteta said one of Saka or Timber could feature against Sporting, he revealed the England forward, 24, has been troubled by an “Achilles issue”.

He added: “No [setback], there is progression. Hopefully, it’s a matter of days and not weeks.”