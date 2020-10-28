Golf Park’s Wakhu upsets foreigners to lift Sigona Safari Tour leg

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Golf Park’s David Wakhu overcame tough opponents to clinch the fourth leg of the Safari Tour in Sigona that saw him bag his second career victory in the series.

Despite four bogeys on both nines, the soft-spoken pro made his big comeback to the summit incidentally on a day foreign pros struggled with play at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course.

With rounds of 69, 74 71, 73, the Wakhu wrapped up his four day campaign with a gross total of 1 under par 287.

He beat his Golf Park stablemate Eric Ooko, Dismas Indiza and Edwin Mudanyi by 3 strokes to lift the coveted Sigona trophy.

Wakhu, who walked home with Ksh. 150,000, was the overnight leader on penultimate day along with Ooko and Mudanyi.

“I’m chuffed. The win couldn’t have come at a better time when I was struggling with heel and elbow issues. All in all, the result has restored the much needed confidence and given me the strength to focus more on big events as we prepare for the Kenya Open,” Wakhu said. Mumia golfer Dismas Indiza finished second. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wakhu shot one over yesterday despite dropping shots on the 5th, 6th, 7th and 16th.

“It’s been a tough outing through and through. The bogeys looked quite scary as the last round wore on. Luckily, my closest opponents also struggled,” Waku added.

Mudanyi, a younger sibling of Muthaiga’s Nelson was on course for great things but stumbled with a round of 4 over par 76 to settle for second place.

Ooko who was also a penultimate round leader was left to rue a 5 over he posted on the back nine after playing level par in the front nine.

“Today there are no excuses. I just struggled in the second nine with a 5 over and this is what cost me the top award. I had a double bogey on the par three 14th and dropped another two shots on the par four 16th and the 17th. The birdie I picked on the 18th helped to keep me in second position,” Ooko said.

It was a bad day at the office for foreign pros. Erick Ooko in action at at the 17th fairway at Sigona Golf Club where he finished third. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi who has given Kenyans a run for their money found himself in an unfamiliar 11th spot after a closing round of 7 over par 79 in the four days 72 hole strokeplay competition.

Chinhoi who was the victor at Royal Nairobi Golf Club a fortnight ago finished 69, 75, 73 ,79 for a total of 16 over par 296 gross.

Philip Kasozi of Uganda wrapped his his campaign in 21st with scores of 73, 78, 76, 77 for a gross total of 16 over par 304.

Paul Chidale of Malawi came 24th with +21.

Adel Balala of Mombasa in T18 with Rizwan Charania was the leading amateur player in 12 over par 300.

Naomi Wafula was the second placed amateur golfer in 23rd spot.

Wafula made history by being the first lady golfer to make a Safari Tour cut.

FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 David Wakhu 69, 74 71, 73, 287 (-1) – Ksh150,000.00

T2 Dismas Indiza 74, 69, 74, 73, 290 (2) – Ksh85,000.00

T2 Ooko Erick Obura 73, 71, 70, 76, 290 (2) – Ksh85,000.00

T2 Edwin Inana Asuza 70, 72 ,72, 76, 290 (2) – Ksh85,000.00

T5 John Wangai 73, 74, 74, 71, 292 (4) – Ksh65,000.00

T5 Jastas Madoya 70, 75, 73, 74, 292 (4) – Ksh65,000.00

T5 Samuel Njoroge 71, 72 ,75 ,74 292 (4) – Ksh65,000.00

8 Simon Ngige 73 73 72 75 293 5 – Ksh48,750.00

8 Brian Njoroge 73 71 73 76 293 5 – Ksh48,750.00

10 Jacob Okello 74 72 72 76 294 6 – Ksh40,000.00

11 Robson Chinhoi 69 75 73 79 2968 – Ksh37,500.