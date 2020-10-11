Samburu golfer advocates for culture change in cattle rustling

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – When talking about Samburu Community, what springs to mind is cattle rustling.

Stories about gangs of gun-slinging raiders have on sundry occasions dominated press headlines with rustlers making away with herds of cattle, sheep and goats. That “Kenyan pastoralist communities perceive cattle rustling a cultural practice” goes without saying.

Nevertheless, this isn’t the case with handicap one Railway Golf Club amateur golfer John Lejirmah.

Here’s what he had to say about the infamous trend of cattle rustling: “I have always wished to see my community steer clear of this trend. I’m lucky that I have never had this kind of mindset before since I was born and bred in town. My parents own several heads of cattle but then it’s never been my mentality. As a community, let’s not have this kind of mindset. We can survive without stealing cows.” John Lejirma in action during Amateur matchplay. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

So how did the idea to play golf cross Lejimah’s mind?

“I was brought up in Nakuru and introduced to the game of golf in 2014 by a friend called Raphael Lamiyani. I then started off at Golf Park as a caddie. I’m happy that Golf Park has nurtured me and given me a desirable platform to realize my golfing potential in sport.

I participated in numerous caddie events with the most notable being second in the Nginyo Kariuki Tournament which was a good eye opener. So, I was a caddie for two years. In 2015, I joined Golf Park as an amateur, went to Thika Greens and participated in an event where I landed the chance to join the Kenya amateur team for the East African Championship in Ethiopia.

The tournament brought together 100 golfers and was such a good occasion to showcase and hone our skills against the best in the country. You hardly get that opportunity to give your best against the crème de la crème, so it was an occasion which I decided to give it my all.”

“Being my first time at that particular elite stage, I must admit I struggled quite a bit. It wasn’t a comfort zone but there was need to adjust accordingly going forward. But at the end of it all I’m glad I gave the national team some two valuable points. We tied with Ugandans on the top position but since Ugandans were the defending champions, they took the trophy for keeps.

The team then had 8 players and two reserves including the likes of Edwin Mudanyi, Alfred Nandwa, Daniel Nduva of Mombasa and myself. That was in 2017, some really good memories on our green and fairways.” Kenyan Amateur golfer John Lejirma. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Where was Lejimah brought up?

“I grew up in Nakuru not knowing that one day I would play golf at the highest level of the amateur game. Never in my wildest of dreams did I know I would be putting with the country’s best. I was brought up in Nakuru which is by and large a fine golfing destination. I attended Kiboko Primary School in Nakuru and proceeded to Lake Elementaita Secondary School. Since I didn’t further my education, a friend of mine (Raphael) introduced me to golf. He asked me to take up golf since I was just idling around in Nakuru after school. He brought me to Nairobi and the rest is history.”

Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship 2020:

During the 2020 Kenya Matchplay Championship, Lejimah came to the tournament as an amateur but ended up as a strong contender.

The tournament at Vet Lab was won by Vet Lab’s deaf golfer Issac Makokha after a nerve-racking battle with Jay Sandhu of Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Lejimah lost 2-3 to Sandhu in semis where Makokha beat Muthaiga’s Njoroge Kibugu by a similar margin.

“I think I made a big statement at Vet Lab that I can no longer be taken lightly. It was my second Matchplay with Sandhu so the knack for winning was all over me. I beat Mutahi 3-1 to set the semi stage with Sandhu. I played Sandhu in 2018 at the same event and he carried the day 1 up. My putting or short game for that matter wasn’t up to scratch. So, I have been working to make amends on the same. Sandhu played his best and golf being a gentleman’s game, it rewards the very best.





Henry “serikal” Obino a member of Vet Lab Sports Club hands over the match play prize to Isaac Makokha with John Lejirma looking. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

So, is Lejimah turning pro anytime soon?

“I’m honestly not in a hurry to join paid ranks as they say, Rome was never built in one day. I want to play +4 and do much better than that -then play better than the course. It’s like steppingstones place for you on your way up. I will take every situation as it comes.”

Lejimah is an amateur golfer based at Railways. He loves golf and spends the better part of his time practicing his long and short game.

“Alfred Nandwa is my resident pro and we work together in harmony for the betterment of the game. He is such a great friend and I’m glad we met in a golfing atmosphere.”

Lejimah is an early riser. He wakes up at the crack of dawn just to see how best the day goes.

“My weekly plan is one thing I really look forward to time and time again. Thrice a week I go jogging then head to the practice range to assess my swing. I’m glad my swing is closer to where I want it to be. At the range, I give myself an opportunity to try out various clubs, of course, the driver does the talking here. I also try out the nine iron and other irons to keep myself in some match situation of sorts. I want to win more national tournaments and see how it goes.” Kenya Amateur Match play winners John Lejirma (R) Jay Sandhu (C) and winner Isaac Makokha (R). Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

What’s Lejimah’s advice to the those aspiring to make it big in the sport?

“Discipline is of paramount importance no matter how good you are, as a player. Doesn’t matter who you are. You must exercise considerable amounts of discipline. It’s starts with discipline and then practice follows. The more you train in golf the luckier you become.’

Lejimah believes he will one day take the Kenya golfing scene by storm. So, whatever is up his sleeves will be know when he makes good his promise!