Chepkemoi redeems self with win at Nairobi City Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 6, 2025 – It was an unforgettable morning for Emily Chepkemoi as she put on a stunning performance win the women’s 42km at the Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday.

Chepkemoi stopped the timer at 2:25:45 to take first place, ahead of Vivian Jerotich (2:26:31) and Lucy Chelele (2:26:35), in second and third respectively.

Chepkemoi infamously ran in the same race in 2022 but did not finish after stumbling midway.

Sunday was the perfect chance for redemption and she grabbed it with both hands, cruising to victory in emphatic fashion.

“The last time I ran here I fell and dropped out of the race because of an injury. This time, even with some discomfort with 12km left to go, I was determined to finish and win the race,” she said.

On her part, Jerotich admitted defeat, noting that she struggled to catch up with Chepkemoi, as hard as she tried.

Emily Chepkemoi in action in the women’s 42km at Nairobi City Marathon. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“It was a very tough race today but I tried to push on. I am glad to have finished second and on the podium. She (Chepkemoi) deserved to win because she was really strong and very tactical in her running,” she said.

Chepkemoi pocketed Ksh 3.5 million for the win as Jerotich went home Ksh 2.25 million richer.

On the other hand, Chelele received Ksh 1.5 million.