Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Neymar and the Paris Sain-Germain squad were greeted by club officials and family but no fans as they arrived at the Parc des Princes after returning from Lisbon © AFP Alain JOCARD

Sports

Paris police ban fan gatherings to greet PSG players

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 24 – Paris police on Monday banned “parades and gatherings linked” to the Champions League, urging fans not to gather at the Parc des Princes to greet Paris Saint-Germain players upon their return later in the day.

The ban will be in force “from 14.30 (1230 GMT) on Monday until 06.00 on Tuesday” and “everywhere in the capital,” the police said in a statement.

Police commissioner Didier Lallement said the decision followed the events in the city as PSG lost the final to Bayern Munich.

These, he said, brought “unacceptable damage and violence which has nothing to do with football and seriously marred the evening.”

The police also prohibited the opening of “bars, pubs and restaurants as well as the consumption of alcoholic beverages on the public highway in the area” of the Parc des Princes from 16:30 Monday until 06:00 Tuesday.

The PSG squad landed at Charles de Gaulle airport on Monday and went directly to the ground by bus.

The club planned a social event for the players and their families to conclude the 2019-20 season.

The leading fan group, the Collectif Ultras Paris, which had planned a rally at 17.00 at the Parc des Princes to support the players issued a statement denouncing “the relentlessness of this prefecture against us.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They added Lallement “in no way wants to see our city celebrate.”

More than 150 people, a third of them minors, were taken into police custody in Paris late on Sunday after clashes with the police and damage to the stadium.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved