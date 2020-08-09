Barca dump out Napoli to set up Bayern quarters in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug 9 – Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1 in the second leg to eliminate Napoli 4-2 on aggregate and set up a mouthwatering Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich who dumped out Chelsea.

The Catalans will face Bayern Munich in the last eight in Lisbon thanks to first half goals from Clement Lenglet, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back from the penalty spot deep into first half stoppage time but the Italians could not launch a comeback.

-more to follow-