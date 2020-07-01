Arsenal step up pursuit of Ex-PSG defender Thiago Silva

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 1 – Arsenal’s David Luiz is spearheading the London club’s pursuit of fellow Brazilian and former Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, according to reports.

Luiz, himself a Brazil international with 57 caps, last week committed to a new contract with Arsenal.

But, according to the Daily Mail, Arsenal want Luiz to convince his international teammate Silva to make the switch to north London.

The 35-year-old centre-half is a free agent from July 1, having not had his contract renewed with French champions PSG.

PSG sporting director Leonardo explained the decision to release Silva and Edinson Cavani was tough for them to take.

He said: “It was a very difficult decision to make. These are players who have marked the history of the club.

“Their stories were so beautiful. But yes, we are coming to the end.

“We had to make a logical decision, economically speaking and with regard to the generation that is coming through.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Premier League looks a realistic next destination for the player with interest from Everton and Tottenham.

But it’s reported that Mikel Arteta is desperate to get his hands on Thiago Silva in order to bring a new, steely resolve to his backline.

Le10 Sport reports that Arteta has already contacted the player to discuss a potential move. However, the 89-times capped star is yet to decide where to sign next. As a result, Luiz has been drafted in as an intermediary. He has been tasked with trying to swing the pendulum Arsenal’s way.

It’s believed the much-maligned Arsenal star thinks the arrival of Thiago Silva can help improve his own game. The pair have formed a good understanding over the years.

As well as being Brazil teammates, the duo also played together at PSG for two years between 2014 to 2016.

Arsenal are reported to be confident that Luiz’s intervention will see Silva sign in what would be a major coup.

Silva was on a £300,000 a week deal at PSG, but is said to be willing to take a significant drop in wages. Nonetheless, it is reported he would ask for a six-figure weekly salary.

But as a free agent, Silva very much appeals to Arsenal and the Gunners hope Luiz can help talk him into the move.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(Visited 39 times, 1 visits today)