Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

English Premiership

Chelsea’s Kante back in contact training

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 9Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has returned to contact training ahead of the Premier League’s comeback next week, the Blues confirmed on Tuesday.

The French World Cup winner had been allowed to continue training at home when his teammates returned to training last month due to fears over coronavirus.

“N’Golo Kante was back with the main group today at Cobham as training continues to ramp up ahead of the Premier League restart next week,” Chelsea said in a statement.

In the latest round of testing on Premier League players and staff there were zero positive cases from 1,195 tests.

Black and ethnic minorities are at greater risk of serious illness if they contract the virus, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Kante experienced a health scare when he collapsed at Chelsea’s training ground two years ago.

Tests did not reveal any heart concerns but he missed Chelsea’s next game as a precaution.

Kante’s elder brother Niamh died of a heart attack shortly before the 2018 World Cup.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 29-year-old is not expected to be match fit in time for Chelsea’s opening game of “Project Restart” against Aston Villa on June 21.

However, Kante could now play an important role in the run-in as Chelsea aim to hold onto a place in the Premier League’s top four.

Frank Lampard’s men hold a three-point advantage over Manchester United with nine games of the season to play.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved