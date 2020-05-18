Chiellini claims Ramos intentionally injured Salah in UCL final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 18 – Giorgio Chiellini says Sergio Ramos intentionally injured Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final.

The Real Madrid defender became public enemy number one among many Liverpool supporters after his tussle with Salah forced the forward off with a shoulder injury.

Ramos went on to lift the trophy for a third successive year as Madrid ran out 3-1 winners but found himself accused of setting out to deliberately injure Liverpool’s key man.

The Spaniard wished Salah all the best in the aftermath of the incident and has never accepted the notion that he deliberately injured the Egypt international.

“Critics can say that he is impulsive, not tactical at all and that because of him there are eight or 10 extra goals conceded a season,” Chiellini wrote in his autobiography, ‘I Giorgio’, as quoted by AS . “If I caused an extra two or three goals, I wouldn’t live anymore.

“He is very technical and could be a striker, we are opposites. However, he has two characteristics almost no-one has.

“The first is knowing how to be decisive in important games. He makes interventions beyond any logic, even with injuries that he causes with almost diabolical cunning.

“Salah’s was a masterstroke. He always said that he didn’t mean to injure him, but he was aware that falling that way and without letting go of his grip, nine times out of 10 you can break your rival’s arm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The second is the force he transmits with his presence. Without him, stars like Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal and Marcelo seem like kids from the Primavera team. Without him, Madrid becomes defenceless.”

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)