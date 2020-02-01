Liverpool thrash Southampton to move 22 points clear

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 1 – Liverpool surged a massive 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win over Southampton as Leicester and Chelsea consolidated their place in the top four in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the King Power.

Mohamed Salah scored twice as the champions-elect equalled a Premier League record with a 20th straight home win at Anfield.

Southampton believed they should have had a penalty early in the second half when Danny Ings went down in the box against his old club, but no spot-kick was given and Liverpool went straight up the other end to take the lead through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Jordan Henderson doubled the European champions lead with a smart finish on the hour mark.

Salah then produced two cool finishes in the final 20 minutes as Jurgen Klopp’s men took their tally of points to a remarkable 100 from the last possible 102.

