Dago dethrone Upper Hill as Copa champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Dagoretti High School are the new COPA Coca-Cola Under-16 Nairobi regional champions after defeating Upper Hill High School by a solitary goal in an intense match played at Lenana High School on Saturday.

Kubasu Abuyeka scored a stunning free kick in the 16th minute to seal the win for Dagorreti and earn them a spot as Nairobi representatives at the National finals in July.

The first half was balanced, with both teams trying to outclass the other but it was Dagoretti who also beat Upper Hill in last year’s national finals that got one in the back of the net. In the second half, Upper Hill High School regrouped and pressed Dagoretti for an equalizer but to no avail.

“It was fairly a good game. We tried our best to retain the trophy but our opponents had luck on their side. Our three crucial players, Teddy Andrew, Salman Abdil Kadir, and Newton Ochieng were not feeling well and hence our team lacked the agility in midfield and attack. We look forward to the next years’ championship,” said Gilbert Walusimbi, Upper Hill Coach.

In the ladies finals, Dagorretti Mixed thrashed Pangani Girls High School 5 -2 in a one sided match.

Joy Kanja and Joan Odula each scored a brace with Mary Atieno completing the rout. The consolation goals for Pangani were scored by Pascol Sayo and Loyse Mapenzi.

The games are a culmination of the Under-16 boys’ and girls’ Nairobi regional tournament with a total of 5,400 schools having registered and participated.

The tournament is run under the Ministry of Education, in partnership between Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) and The Coca-Cola Company.