Bandari hit holders Sharks clinch Shield title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Substitute Benjamin Mosha scored with six minutes left on the clock as Bandari beat defending champions Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 to clinch their second Football Kenya Federation Shield title at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Sunday morning.

The game was played for the final 45 minutes after it was rained off on Saturday evening, with Bandari leading 2-1 from that first half.

While Sharks pushed hard for an equalizer in the replayed 45 minutes, Bandari sat deep, defended well and broke on the counter and from such, Mosha tapped the ball with his hip after Abdallah Hassan’s cross was deflected into his path.

Bandari who won the title in 2015 for the first time will now represent Kenya in next season’s CAF Confederations Cup and on top of the Sh2mn reward from winning the title, the dockers will be rewarded with a further Sh1mn from their sponsors Kenya Ports Authority.

Further, Bandari will have their pre-season training in South Africa, as also sponsored by their sponsors for winning the title.