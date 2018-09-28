Gor set for Batambuze, Muguna capture

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Champions elect Gor Mahia are set to complete the double swoop of midfielder Kenneth Muguna and Ugandan left-back Shafik Batambuze, way early ahead of the new season which kicks off last week of November.

Muguna is set for a return to the club after an unsuccessful stint in Albania where he had moved to join his former boss Jose Marcelo Ferreira.

The midfielder found playing tough hard to come by and had to make a resort for a return to his former club which thrust him into prominence after sealing a move from Western Stima.

Meanwhile, Batambuze makes a return to the Kenyan Premier League after one year, returning to the country after spending one year in Tanzania with Singida United. Batambuze moved to Tanzania in a mega-money deal from Tusker FC.

“Talks are at an advanced stage with the two players and I have already received their release letters from their respective clubs. Because these are international transfers, we will wait till the window is opened to finalize. But more of less, we are almost done,” Gor Mahia Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda said.

The arrival of the Ugandan will be a welcome relief for Gor and head coach Dylan Kerr especially after the departure of Godfrey Walusimbi who left for South African top side Kaizer Chiefs.

The club had been on the pursuit of Rwandese Eric Rutanga from rayon Sport but sources intimate that the club was put off by the player’s huge asking price for both a sign on fee and salary.

Meanwhile, the club has already initiated talks for a contract extension for goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch who has however not played for the last two months because of a shoulder injury.

At the same, the club is set to land their hands on the 17th Kenyan premier League title on Sunday after their match against Mathare United in Kisumu on Sunday.