West Pokot teams rule Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Rift Region

NAROK, Kenya, Nov 12 – Teams from West Pokot Kapenguria Heros and Tar Tar reigned supreme in the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Rift Region hosted at the Narok Stadium on Sunday.

The two teams will represent Rift Region in the nationals slated for March next year in Nairobi.

Kapenguria Heros dominated the boys category after beating Nakuru All Stars 2-0 in a match that Sudanese refugee David Majak starred to be named the man of the match.

Majak provided a man of the match performance after netting a brace both from the penalty spot.

The first half belonged to Kapenguria but the Nakuru keeper was alert to deny Majak on several occasions.

Majak landed the first opportunity at the half hour mark from the set-piece at the edge of the box, but the keeper did well to save the well curved free-kick from the lanky striker.

However, Majak broke the deadlock on the stroke of half time when he slammed home from the penalty spot.

In the second half, its Nakuru All Stars who started on a high hoping to find the equaliser but the Kapenguria custodian who stood tall in between the sticks rescued the effort.

Kapenguria pressed Nakuru All Stars on their half by a fast attacking side.

Majak sealed the win in the 78th minute from the spot when one of their players was hacked down.

-Tar Tar big win-

In the girls category, Tar Tar humiliated Iten United 7-1 to confirm their superiority in the game.

The Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament enters to the second region final that will head to Eastern Region Finals in Embu County on November 25-26.

The winners of both boys and girls in the nationals will earn a trip to London at Tottenham Hotspur’s White Hart Lane the home team for Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama to train with him.