2017 KENYA ELECTIONS

We were unaware about Uhuru-Raila meet, say NASA co-principals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 - National Super Alliance co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula now say they were kept in the dark about the Friday meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga at Harambee

Uhuru, Raila close ranks with vow to work toward unified Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga on Friday met and emerged from a closed door meeting with a commitment to work toward a unified Kenya. The two leaders met at the Office of the President at Harambee

Mwilu asks MPs to support Judiciary, guard against lawlessness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – The Judiciary has once again underscored the importance of constructive interdependence between the three Arms of Government in the protection of the public interest. In a speech delivered at the opening of the 12th Parliament's

Wetangula declares interest in contesting presidency come 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – All four principals of the National Super Alliance now have their eyes on the presidency following Moses Wetangula’s declaration of interest in running for the presidency come 2022. Wetangula however made clear that it doesn’t

