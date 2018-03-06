NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 - National Super Alliance co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula now say they were kept in the dark about the Friday meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga at Harambee
2017 KENYA ELECTIONS
Uhuru, Raila close ranks with vow to work toward unified Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga on Friday met and emerged from a closed door meeting with a commitment to work toward a unified Kenya. The two leaders met at the Office of the President at Harambee
Calls for US intervention in Kenya’s affairs absurd – ministry
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 - The government has dismissed calls for US intervention in Kenya's internal affairs made by two former American diplomats as absurd and unacceptable. Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Ambassador Macharia Kamau, in a dispatch
Mwilu asks MPs to support Judiciary, guard against lawlessness
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – The Judiciary has once again underscored the importance of constructive interdependence between the three Arms of Government in the protection of the public interest. In a speech delivered at the opening of the 12th Parliament's
Challenge us on development; 2017 has come and gone, Ruto advises NASA
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Jubilee leaders to stop focusing on his 2022 presidential bid and concentrate on serving Kenyans. Addressing congregants at the Africa Inland Church Missionary College in Ainaboi, Uasin
Seminar aims to instil appreciation for legislative independence, oversight
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Members of the National Assembly are next week expected to converge in Mombasa for the second Post-Election evaluation seminar organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA). The three day seminar which kicks
I’d never jeopardise Kenya’s water towers for political gain: Ruto
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Deputy President William Ruto has defended the position he’s taken in the past on the Mau Forest evictions. In Bomet for the commissioning of the Teganda-Ndaraweta-Leldaret Road on Saturday, Ruto said what he protested –
Wetangula declares interest in contesting presidency come 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – All four principals of the National Super Alliance now have their eyes on the presidency following Moses Wetangula’s declaration of interest in running for the presidency come 2022. Wetangula however made clear that it doesn’t
Uhuru’s grievance with Judiciary ‘capture’ permeates Onguto tribute
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has praised the late Joseph Onguto as a judge who impartially administered justice. Since the annulment of his election in August last year, he has led a campaign against what he views as an Opposition
Don’t get patsied into shady deals by the ‘powers’ that be, Uhuru warns freshers
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday told Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries that when it comes to managing public resources under their respective dockets, the buck stops with them.