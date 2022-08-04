Connect with us

Raila Odinga during a meeting to market himself to the Mt Kenya electorate on May 3, 2022.

Raila tells off Ruto over ‘unwarranted’ attacks on President Kenyatta

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 4 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga has told off Deputy President William Ruto over attacks directed at President Uhuru Kenyatta saying any issues should be addressed to him or his running mate Martha Karua.

Odinga said Thursday while campaigning in Kisumu that the attacks against President Kenyatta are unwarranted since he will be retiring from office after Tuesday’s General election.

The former opposition Chief said that claims by Ruto over a plot to rig the elections are false saying Kenyans will elect him.

“Don’t come with shadow boxing and shadow shows that Uhuru Wants to rig the elections using provincial administration to intimidate members of the IEBC and so on. Hakuna kitu kama hiyo(There is no such thing),” Odinga said

The Azimio Presidential candidate further dismissed claims of Chiefs being used by the State to his advantage noting that he does not need chiefs to secure a win during the exercise which is four days away.

“We do not need the chiefs, assistant chiefs or administration officials to win these elections. We will these elections through the votes of the people of Kenya,” Odinga said.

Odinga exuded confidence that Kenyans will make the right choice by voting “Blue” during Tuesday’s polls.

He called on the residents to turn out in large numbers to enable him secure victory in the high stakes elections pitting him against United Democratic Alliance candidate William Ruto, George Wajackoyah (Roots Party) and David Waihiga (Agano Party).

Odinga further asked the youth in Nyanza to be alert to protect the votes.

The Azimio Presidential running mate Martha Karua on her part projected that the coalition will secure victory in the first round with over 60 percent.

Karua said that their win next week will not be because they are friends with President Kenyatta but because their policies identify with the people.

Karua blasted the Kenya Kwanza team for what he described  “hurling insults to everyone in the country all the time” and blaming President Kenyatta for their woes instead of telling Kenyans their agenda.

“They are calling us projects, but I want to tell them that we are the project of Kenyans. They are corrupt and are project of the corrupt cartels who want to suffocate our country,” she said.

During the rally, Odinga was crowned a Luo elder by the Council of Luo elders led by their chairman Willis Opiyo Otondi.

