Suit to remove Chebukati filed by former presidential candidate

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 19 – Former Independent presidential candidate in the August 2017 General Election Peter Solomon Gichira has filed a petition seeking the removal of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Gichira, contended that Chebukati is unfit to hold public office for disobeying a court order requiring him to accept his nomination documents.

The High Court had on 26 May last year issued an order directing Chebukati to receive Gichira’s nomination papers to run as an independent presidential candidate, but he refused while giving no reasons.

Gichira had successfully applied to the constitutional court and obtained order requiring the electoral body to receive nomination signatures from independent presidential candidates by way of Microsoft Excel.

He stated that Chebukati who was the Returning Officer treated him unfairly and violated his constitutional rights.

The court had found that the IEBC Chairman violated Article 47 of the Constitution which guarantees fair administrative action.

Gichira argued that Chebukati ought to be removed from office for violating section 35,47,73, 75 and 232 of the Constitution.