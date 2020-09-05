Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Tedros, who spoke during a media briefing on COVID-19, termed lockdowns imposed in various countries globally as 'blunt instruments' which can be avoided/AFP/FILE

2017 KENYA ELECTIONS

WHO urges avoidance of lockdowns terming them blunt instruments

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 5 – World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom has urged nations to adopt data-driven approaches and tailored measures in combating the coronavirus pandemic in place of lockdowns which have triggered economic meltdowns in most countries.

Tedros, who spoke during a media briefing on COVID-19, termed lockdowns imposed in various countries globally as ‘blunt instruments’ which can be avoided.

“Lockdowns are a blunt instrument that have taken a heavy toll in many countries. With the right mix of targeted and tailored measures, further national lockdowns can be avoided,” he told news reporters Geneva, Switzerland.

He pointed out that many countries across the world have used a data-driven approach to initiate a targeted COVID-19 response.

“Several countries are using a data-driven approach to drive a targeted COVID-19. This is allowing them to open up carefully and safely, while remaining ready to respond rapidly to any new clusters or amplifying events,” Tedros said.

The WHO DG singled out four priorities that countries need to focus on in fighting the pandemic key among them the need to protect the vulnerable.

“I want to reiterate the four priorities we urge countries to focus on: -Prevent amplifying events -empower people to protect themselves and others, focus on the public health basics and protect the vulnerable,” he added.

Tedros further noted that smokers have been found to be 1.5 times more likely to have severe complications from COVID-19 while people with diabetes are between 2-4 times more likely to have severe symptoms or die from the disease.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He noted patients with diabetes were seven times likelier to develop COVID-19, hence the need for tailored measures to protect them.

“COVID-19 has preyed on people with non-communicable diseases (NCDs): cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and respiratory disease, NCDs and their risk factors are increasing vulnerability to COVID-19 infection and the likelihood of worse outcomes, including in younger people,” Tedros noted.

He further noted that “the pandemic has underscored the urgency of addressing non-communicable diseases and their risk factors.”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Murathe wants DP Ruto questioned over alleged links to firm at centre of KEMSA scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson David Murathe is on a war path with Deputy President William Ruto, whom he wants...

2 hours ago

Africa

New Mali junta opens talks on transition to civilian rule

Bamako, Mali, Sep 5 – Mali’s military junta will hold meetings on Saturday to discuss its promised transition to civilian rule after mounting pressure...

3 hours ago

World

Trump ends anti-racism training in federal government: White House

Washington, United States, Sep 5 – US President Donald Trump has ordered government agencies to end employee training sessions on fighting racism because they...

3 hours ago

World

Cyprus to strip seven of citizenship in passports probe

Nicosia, Cyprus, Sep 4 – Cyprus is to start moves to strip seven people of Cypriot citizenship for violating the terms of a passport-for-investment...

17 hours ago

World

Dead or alive? Charlie Hebdo jihadist widow eludes capture

Paris, France, Sep 4 – Described as France’s most wanted woman, Hayat Boumeddiene has been on the run ever since her partner Amedy Coulibaly...

18 hours ago

County News

Court shields Wa Iria from Senate ‘harassment’ over audit summonses

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – A Court in Murang’a county has barred the Senate from demanding Governor Mwangi Wa Iria physically appearing before its...

18 hours ago

County News

DPP goes after Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki over Sh34.9mn scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 4 – Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki is the latest casualty on the war against corruption. Njuki is in trouble over...

18 hours ago

County News

Senators fire back at CoG on harassment claim, insist Governors must be audited

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – The Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee has hit out at the Council of Governors (CoG) for defending county...

20 hours ago