Chebukati sued for locking out 3 commissioners

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Two lobby groups have sued Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati over his refusal to grant three commissioners access to their offices.

International Human Rights Defenders and Carewell Society have accused Chebukati of acting beyond his powers in denying access to the three who resigned in April.

According to the NGOs, commissioners Connie Maina, Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwanchama whose term is six years can only be removed from office in accordance with the Constitution.

“Barring the commissioners from accessing the offices is unreasonable and in excess of powers granted by law, ” the petitioners state.

In their court papers, the petitioners argue that Chebukati is not the employer of the commissioners and physically ejecting them from office compromises public interest in favour of personal interest.

They now want Chebukati compelled to allow the commissioners access to the offices pending determination of the case.

The commissioners turned up at the offices last week but were denied access after Chebukati locked them.