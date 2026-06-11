Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

US-Based Alpha Queen Collective Expands Education and Mentorship Support in Kenyan Schools

The initiative focuses on empowering young people through education support, mentorship and access to essential learning resources

Published

KISII, Kenya, June 11 — Thousands of learners in schools across Kenya are benefiting from education and mentorship programmes spearheaded by the United States-based Alpha Queen Collective.

The initiative focuses on empowering young people through education support, mentorship and access to essential learning resources, with a strong emphasis on supporting girls from vulnerable communities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking in Kisii, Alpha Queen Collective Chief Executive Officer Karissa Adkins said education remains one of the most effective tools for transforming lives and creating opportunities for young people.

According to Adkins, many bright learners continue to face challenges due to limited access to resources, making interventions such as scholarships, mentorship and provision of school supplies critical in helping them stay in school.

“We have met incredibly bright students whose only obstacle is lack of resources. Their determination inspires us to continue creating opportunities that enable them to pursue their dreams,” she said.

The organisation has been supporting schools through donations of sanitary products, educational sponsorships and technology initiatives aimed at improving digital learning by providing computers to learning institutions.

Adkins noted that the collective, through its Warrior Queens Rise programme, is also championing issues affecting women and girls, including menstrual hygiene, mental health awareness, access to education and the fight against gender-based violence.

Members of the organisation, including Leanne Harrell-McCoy, Von Thomas, Kerry Thomas, Odessa Perkins and Larissa Reid, have been conducting mentorship sessions in schools, encouraging learners to focus on education, develop leadership skills and remain confident about their future.

The mentorship forums also address self-esteem, personal growth and responsible decision-making among students.

The organisation says thousands of learners have already benefited from various empowerment initiatives, including distribution of reusable menstrual products and support for educational programmes designed to improve school retention among girls.

Community leaders and education stakeholders have welcomed the initiative, saying it is helping address barriers that often force vulnerable learners out of school.

Dominic Obadiah said access to sanitary products has significantly helped reduce absenteeism among girls caused by menstrual health challenges.

He added that continued investment in mentorship, leadership development and educational support will help nurture a generation of confident and skilled young people capable of positively transforming their communities.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

Five arrested as DCI unravel chilling double murder plot

According to investigators, the attackers fatally assaulted a man at the entrance before firing gunshots into the air to scare residents.

and 25 minutes ago

Kenya

Lawmaker Pushes Senate Inquiry into NTSA Over PSV Death of Eugene Mutuku

The first-term lawmaker called on the Committee to outline measures being taken by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to ensure accountability in...

and 1 hour ago

Kenya

Opposition Unveils ‘People’s Budget’, Accuses Ruto Govt of Economic Mismanagement

Kalonzo unveiled what the coalition described as a “People’s Budget” — an alternative economic plan aimed at reducing the cost of living,

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Meets Business Leaders Ahead of Finland–Kenya Business Forum in Helsinki

According to the President, the delegation reflects Kenya’s growing position as a leading innovation and technology hub on the African continent.

2 hours ago

Kenya

CS Mbadi to Present 2026/27 Budget Amid Rising Cost of Living Concerns

Kenyans are keenly watching the budget presentation amid rising prices of basic commodities.

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

China showcases Dunhuang cultural heritage at UN Nairobi dialogue event

Chinese performers from Gansu Province staged a Dunhuang-inspired cultural showcase at the United Nations Office at Nairobi.

10 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

China rallies support for Global Civilization Initiative at UN Nairobi dialogue event

China used the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations at UNON Nairobi to promote its Global Civilization Initiative, calling for cultural dialogue.

11 hours ago

business

Unpaid govt bills rise to Sh465.87bn amid mounting debt ressures

Pending bills stood at Sh465.87 billion by March 2026, with the Controller of Budget warning that unpaid obligations are constraining service delivery.

13 hours ago