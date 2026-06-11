US-Based Alpha Queen Collective Expands Education and Mentorship Support in Kenyan Schools

KISII, Kenya, June 11 — Thousands of learners in schools across Kenya are benefiting from education and mentorship programmes spearheaded by the United States-based Alpha Queen Collective.

The initiative focuses on empowering young people through education support, mentorship and access to essential learning resources, with a strong emphasis on supporting girls from vulnerable communities.

Speaking in Kisii, Alpha Queen Collective Chief Executive Officer Karissa Adkins said education remains one of the most effective tools for transforming lives and creating opportunities for young people.

According to Adkins, many bright learners continue to face challenges due to limited access to resources, making interventions such as scholarships, mentorship and provision of school supplies critical in helping them stay in school.

“We have met incredibly bright students whose only obstacle is lack of resources. Their determination inspires us to continue creating opportunities that enable them to pursue their dreams,” she said.

The organisation has been supporting schools through donations of sanitary products, educational sponsorships and technology initiatives aimed at improving digital learning by providing computers to learning institutions.

Adkins noted that the collective, through its Warrior Queens Rise programme, is also championing issues affecting women and girls, including menstrual hygiene, mental health awareness, access to education and the fight against gender-based violence.

Members of the organisation, including Leanne Harrell-McCoy, Von Thomas, Kerry Thomas, Odessa Perkins and Larissa Reid, have been conducting mentorship sessions in schools, encouraging learners to focus on education, develop leadership skills and remain confident about their future.

The mentorship forums also address self-esteem, personal growth and responsible decision-making among students.

The organisation says thousands of learners have already benefited from various empowerment initiatives, including distribution of reusable menstrual products and support for educational programmes designed to improve school retention among girls.

Community leaders and education stakeholders have welcomed the initiative, saying it is helping address barriers that often force vulnerable learners out of school.

Dominic Obadiah said access to sanitary products has significantly helped reduce absenteeism among girls caused by menstrual health challenges.

He added that continued investment in mentorship, leadership development and educational support will help nurture a generation of confident and skilled young people capable of positively transforming their communities.