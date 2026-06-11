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Police Constable Victor Mwaka Mwashi, who had been on sick leave, was discovered by his sister in his home located approximately six kilometres east of Muthangari Police Station/Illustration

crime

Five arrested as DCI unravel chilling double murder plot

According to investigators, the attackers fatally assaulted a man at the entrance before firing gunshots into the air to scare residents.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 11 – Detectives have uncovered what they describe as a well-planned criminal attack behind the killing of two people in Tharaka Nithi County.

The May 21 night raid in Tonto Village saw armed attackers use gunfire to intimidate residents before carrying out the deadly assault.

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According to investigators, the attackers fatally assaulted a man at the entrance before firing gunshots into the air to scare residents.

They then proceeded deeper into the compound, where they killed an elderly woman in what authorities describe as a ruthless act of violence.

Two other victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Investigators from the DCI’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau used forensic analysis and intelligence-led operations to track down the suspects.

Five individuals have since been arrested in a series of coordinated operations conducted earlier this month.

Police say the attack appears to have been a coordinated conspiracy, and are now pursuing additional suspects.

Between June 4 and June 8, officers conducted a series of coordinated operations that led to the arrest of five suspects identified as Benson Mugendi Patrick, Kibet Collins Kemboi, Wilson Kinyua Nyaga, Josphat Nyaga Njue, and Joseph Kinyua Njeru, also known as Maruu.

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