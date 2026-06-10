China rallies support for Global Civilization Initiative at UN Nairobi dialogue event

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 — China has used the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) to rally support for its Global Civilization Initiative, positioning cultural dialogue, mutual learning, and development cooperation as key tools for addressing growing geopolitical tensions and global uncertainty.

Speaking during the commemoration at UNON, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan called for deeper exchanges among nations and civilizations, arguing that dialogue is essential to building what Beijing describes as a “community with a shared future for mankind.”

The event, attended by diplomats, UN officials, and development partners, came as China intensifies efforts to promote its Global Civilization Initiative alongside its broader Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Governance Initiative.

“Dialogue among civilizations will lay a solid cultural and people-to-people foundation for building a community with a shared future for mankind,” Ambassador Guo said.

She highlighted four proposals advanced by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi: promoting mutual respect among civilizations, deepening people-centered exchanges, balancing cultural heritage with innovation, and strengthening mechanisms for dialogue and mutual learning.

Guo argued that civilizational dialogue should also serve as a catalyst for development, saying countries should be free to pursue modernization paths suited to their own historical and cultural circumstances.

“There are no identical development paths in the world,” she said.

“Chinese modernization is rooted in the rich soil of Chinese civilization, while Africa’s modernization is grounded in its own historical cultures and realities.”

She further promoted China’s four flagship global initiatives, describing them as an interconnected framework aimed at bringing stability to an increasingly volatile international environment.

The ambassador said development, security, civilization, and governance must work together to address modern global challenges.

Kenya’s Permanent Representative to UNON and UNEP, Ambassador Ida Odinga, welcomed the initiative, emphasizing that dialogue and cultural understanding remain critical to peace, coexistence, and international cooperation.

She urged nations to embrace diversity, learn from one another, and strengthen people-to-people ties in an era marked by growing regional and global tensions.

“Human diversity reminds us of the value of life and therefore the importance of love and unity,” she said.

Odinga noted that cultural exchanges help break down stereotypes, encourage understanding, and create conditions for peaceful coexistence.

The event also featured a presentation by Zheng Degao, Vice President of the China Academy of Urban Planning and Design, who outlined China’s progress in implementing the UN New Urban Agenda over the past decade.

According to Zheng, China’s urbanization rate has risen from 59 percent to 68 percent over the last ten years, contributing significantly to poverty reduction and improved living standards.

He said China has focused on building “cities for all” through investments in housing, healthcare, education, social services, and cultural heritage preservation.

Zheng further highlighted China’s green transition efforts, noting that by the end of 2024, the country’s installed wind and solar power capacity had exceeded coal-fired power generation capacity for the first time.

“China is ready to work with all countries to advance the New Urban Agenda and contribute to a better urban future for humanity,” he said.

The Nairobi event formed part of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, with Chinese officials using cultural performances, film screenings, and diplomatic engagements to strengthen ties with African countries.

Ambassador Guo said cultural showcases from China’s Gansu and Hunan provinces were intended to help African audiences better understand Chinese society and traditions.

With conflicts, geopolitical rivalries, and economic uncertainty continuing to strain international relations, Chinese officials argued that dialogue among civilizations offers an alternative path centered on cooperation rather than confrontation.

“Mutual learning among civilizations is reflected not only in the exchange of ideas,” Guo said, “but also in the pursuit of common development and the realization of modernization aspirations.”