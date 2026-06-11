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CS Mbadi to Present 2026/27 Budget Amid Rising Cost of Living Concerns

Kenyans are keenly watching the budget presentation amid rising prices of basic commodities.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 11 – The highly anticipated budget statement is expected to outline how the government plans to finance key sectors including education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture and security, while also addressing growing public pressure to reduce the tax burden on households and businesses.

Kenyans are keenly watching the budget presentation amid rising prices of basic commodities, unemployment concerns and increasing calls for economic relief measures to cushion vulnerable families.

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The budget is also expected to provide updates on the government’s borrowing plans, debt management strategy and efforts to improve revenue collection without imposing additional pressure on citizens already grappling with economic hardship.

Analysts say the Treasury faces the difficult task of balancing increased expenditure demands with the need for fiscal discipline as the country seeks to stabilize the economy and spur growth.

Parliament is expected to debate the budget proposals in the coming weeks before the final approval and implementation of the spending plan for the new financial year.

The 2026/2027 budget comes at a critical time as the government seeks to boost investor confidence, create jobs and accelerate economic recovery across various sectors of the economy.

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