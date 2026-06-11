Lawmaker Pushes Senate Inquiry into NTSA Over PSV Death of Eugene Mutuku

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 11 – Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana has sought urgent intervention from the Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation and Housing regarding the tragic death of Eugene Mutuku, who reportedly lost his life after allegedly being thrown from a moving public service vehicle before being run over.

She observed that the incident reflects a worrying pattern of cases in which passengers have lost their lives after being pushed, ejected or falling from moving public service vehicles, often linked to negligence, disputes or reckless conduct by PSV operators.

The first-term lawmaker called on the Committee to outline measures being taken by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to ensure accountability in such cases, including any administrative or regulatory action against the SACCO involved, pending the outcome of investigations.

Kibwana also requested details on efforts to strengthen passenger safety, improve monitoring of public service vehicles and enforce professional conduct among drivers and conductors.

The Nominated Senator further urged the Committee to examine policy, administrative and legislative reforms necessary to prevent similar tragedies and strengthen accountability within the public transport sector.