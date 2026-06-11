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President Ruto Meets Business Leaders Ahead of Finland–Kenya Business Forum in Helsinki

According to the President, the delegation reflects Kenya’s growing position as a leading innovation and technology hub on the African continent.

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cial media platforms, President Ruto said the delegation accompanying him to Finland comprises key players in Kenya’s technology, connectivity, data infrastructure, financial services and investment sectors.

According to the President, the delegation reflects Kenya’s growing position as a leading innovation and technology hub on the African continent.

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“Our discussions focused on strengthening partnerships that expand digital infrastructure, accelerate innovation, attract investment and unlock new opportunities for businesses and citizens,” Ruto said.

The Head of State noted that Kenya is engaging Finland with a clear agenda of building mutually beneficial partnerships that support economic growth, technological advancement and shared prosperity.

The Finland–Kenya Business Forum is expected to bring together government officials, investors and private sector leaders from both countries to explore opportunities in digital economy, innovation, connectivity and sustainable development.

Kenya has in recent years intensified efforts to position itself as a regional technology powerhouse by investing in digital infrastructure, innovation ecosystems and policies aimed at attracting global investors.

The discussions in Helsinki are also expected to deepen cooperation between Kenyan and Finnish firms in areas such as fintech, data centres, digital services, artificial intelligence and green technology.

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